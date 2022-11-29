Winter is here, and Washtenaw County needs snowplow operators, mechanic

Washtenaw County hasn’t been hit with much snow this winter … yet! So, in order to be prepared, the county road commission is in need of snowplow operators.

In order to keep the more than 600 miles of highway and 1,600 miles of county roads clear this winter, it takes a sizable team and some very big snowplow trucks. Washtenaw County needs some people to operate those trucks.

Emily Kizer, the spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Road Commission, says they are looking to hire seven new drivers for seasonal and permanent work.

“We kind of change around routes and make sure that we have coverage of routes that we normally would hopefully have a driver for. And so, we try to make it work. We do the best we can to try to provide a high level of service to our residents. But it’s not just an issue facing us. It’s an issue facing the entire industry.”

The road commission is also looking for a mechanic to help keep those trucks on the road. Details about those open positions can be found here.

