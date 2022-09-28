Ypsilanti Freighthouse to act as warming center again this winter

With winter just around the corner, the City of Ypsilanti is starting to make plans for a warming center for the area’s underhoused population.

Individuals experiencing homelessness in Ypsilanti will have a place to go this winter to stay warm.

The city council passed an agreement with the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County to host a warming center at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.

This will be the second straight winter that the Freighthouse will act in that capacity.

Ward 1 council member Brian Jones Chance says the location next to Frog Island Park is ideal.

“When the city took over the Freighthouse from the Friends of the Freighthouse, it opened the possibility of doing some community-centered things that we hadn’t done before, and this was one of those.”

The Freighthouse warming center will open November 7th and will run Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

