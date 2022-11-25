© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Washtenaw County can replace roof of jail with $4M in federal funding

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST
Washtenaw County Sheriff
Courtesy Photo
/
Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office
Washtenaw County Sheriff

Washtenaw County is checking a number of things off its to-do list with $4 million dollars in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

One of the big items on that list is to fix the roof at the Washtenaw County Jail in Pittsfield Township. This is a project that has been a long time coming.

Back in 2008, when Jerry Clayton was first elected as Washtenaw County Sheriff, there was concern that the roof replacement would not be under budget.

“And because of those concerns, I made an agreement with then-county administrator Bob Guenzel to defer the replacement of the roof for a number of years.”

The price tag for the roof is $455,000. Other upgrades for the county include $1.4 million to replace the county’s phone system, $1 million for building security enhancements, and $778,000 for replacing employee computers.

