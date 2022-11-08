Poll safety a priority in Washtenaw County on Election Day

Poll workers and election officials across the country are concerned about their safety during election season. One in six election workers have experienced threats, according to a Brennan Center for Justice survey. While there have been no specific threats reported to law enforcement in Washtenaw County, the sheriff’s department is prepared.

Every Election Day, local law enforcement increases the number of officers that are available, just in case there are any disturbances in and around any polling stations.

Over the last decade, there has only been one reported incident at the polls in Washtenaw County. Aside from two voters having a confrontation in November of 2016, Election Day is typically pretty quiet from a public safety standpoint.

But with an increase in violent rhetoric nationally, the Washtenaw County Sheriff is not taking any chances.

Ed Golembiewski is Washtenaw County’s elections director.

“We do know, of course, the national stories that are being circulated, and we want to be prepared for every contingency. Again, the Sheriff’s office will be responding to those concerns by assigning additional deputies to election detail.”

Voters can cast their ballots until tonight at 8 p.m.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

