Washtenaw County's sheriff criticizes those attacking former felons program

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton is calling out some people with political interests who are questioning county-funded programs that use former criminals to help prevent future crimes.

One group in particular called "Supreme Felons" was targeted by some for having a registered child sex offender in the group, even though records show that individual was eliminated from the program before the partnership with the county began.

In a recorded video, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton questioned these individuals' commitment to restorative justice and to proven crime intervention techniques.

"I find this pushback to be short-sighted and irresponsible. Additionally, it’s contrary to the national emerging best practice strategies for dealing with the epidemic of violent crime."

In the video, the sheriff cites multiple examples where those with “lived experiences”, as he calls them, have helped bring closure on homicide cases and helped change the trajectory of retaliatory crime.

