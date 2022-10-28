U-M Deputy Police Chief on night game at Big House: "Noon kickoffs are always preferred"

The Wolverines will host the Spartans in Saturday’s big rivalry game at the Big House. It’s a night game, which adds some challenges for local police to keep everybody safe.

When there’s a high-profile football game in Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan police need a little help. Officers from Ann Arbor Police, Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department all pitch in to keep the peace.

In addition to the traffic problems that are created, there is a police presence throughout the city, especially in high traffic tailgating areas where overconsumption is commonplace.

Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of police for U-M, would much rather see an earlier start time.

“Noon kickoffs are always preferred. There’s a lot less time for people to drink.”

Overton recommends people should drink responsibly, eat throughout the day, and drink plenty of water. Other tips include making sure your cell phone is charged before you come to the game and always stay with a friend.

