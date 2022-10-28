© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

U-M Deputy Police Chief on night game at Big House: "Noon kickoffs are always preferred"

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT
FBL22-Hawaii-139.JPG
Austin Thomason
/
Michigan Photography
Michigan football beats Hawaii 56-10, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 10, 2022.

The Wolverines will host the Spartans in Saturday’s big rivalry game at the Big House. It’s a night game, which adds some challenges for local police to keep everybody safe.

When there’s a high-profile football game in Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan police need a little help. Officers from Ann Arbor Police, Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department all pitch in to keep the peace.

In addition to the traffic problems that are created, there is a police presence throughout the city, especially in high traffic tailgating areas where overconsumption is commonplace.

Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of police for U-M, would much rather see an earlier start time.

“Noon kickoffs are always preferred. There’s a lot less time for people to drink.”

Overton recommends people should drink responsibly, eat throughout the day, and drink plenty of water. Other tips include making sure your cell phone is charged before you come to the game and always stay with a friend.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News The University of Michiganmichigan stadiumMichigan State UniversityAnn ArborAnn Arbor Police DepartmentWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw CountyMichigan State PoliceUniversity of Michigan Department of Public SafetyUniversity of Michigan FootballUniversity of Michigan AthleticsFootballPublic Safetysports
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content