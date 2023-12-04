Ann Arbor's water resource recovery facility looks to replace disinfection system

Ann Arbor City Council will consider approving funds to replace the city’s UV wastewater disinfection system.

Funding for the project, estimated to cost $6.5 million, would come from the sanitary sewer general fund but will need to be approved by the council. City officials say UV disinfection is vital to the facility's operations and allows the plant to discharge wastewater into the Huron River.

Anne Warrow is a senior engineer at the city’s water resource recovery facility. She says the current system is over 20 years old.

“We have come to a point where our existing ultraviolet disinfection system, which has been in operation since 2000, is reaching its useful life.”

Council will meet to discuss this and other issues tonight at 7 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org