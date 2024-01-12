© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council passes ceasefire resolution

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/Hamas war at last night’s meeting.

Ann Arbor is now among the six cities in Michigan calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The resolution both denounces rising incidents of hate and discrimination and calls for a bilateral ceasefire in Gaza.

Council also requested the Ann Arbor Human Rights Commission engage with community members affected by the war.

Ayesha Ghazi Edwin represents Ann Arbor’s third ward and sponsored the resolution.

“This resolution is about addressing the very real increased pain and fear that many of our community members are feeling right now."

Council also approved the sale of 404 N. Ashley Street. The property is now in the hands of the Ann Arbor Housing Development Commission, which plans to develop affordable housing on the lot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAyesha Ghazi EdwinAnn Arbor Human Rights CommissionAnn Arbor Housing CommissionisraelPalestineGazaaffordable housingDiscrimination
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Related Content