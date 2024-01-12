Ann Arbor City Council passes ceasefire resolution

The Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/Hamas war at last night’s meeting.

Ann Arbor is now among the six cities in Michigan calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The resolution both denounces rising incidents of hate and discrimination and calls for a bilateral ceasefire in Gaza.

Council also requested the Ann Arbor Human Rights Commission engage with community members affected by the war.

Ayesha Ghazi Edwin represents Ann Arbor’s third ward and sponsored the resolution.

“This resolution is about addressing the very real increased pain and fear that many of our community members are feeling right now."

Council also approved the sale of 404 N. Ashley Street. The property is now in the hands of the Ann Arbor Housing Development Commission, which plans to develop affordable housing on the lot.

