Community members urge Ann Arbor City Council to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Ann Arbor City Council remains firm in its decision not to enter a formal resolution regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. That comes after more than two hours of public comment on the matter.

At this week's meeting, community members urged Ann Arbor City Council to pass a resolution calling on congress to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Despite the large number of residents in attendance voicing their opinion on issues in the Middle East, the council focused squarely on agenda items, such as voting to ban most gas leaf blowers, and discussing a rezoning plan for the Briarwood Parking lot.

Prior to public comment, Mayor Christopher Taylor told members of the crowd the council has no intention of ever considering a resolution involving the conflict in Gaza.

“The members will not today, and as I understand it, do not intend to bring a resolution of that nature.”



The online petition supporting the resolution has over 1500 signatures.

