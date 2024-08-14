City of Ann Arbor applying for grants to fund carbon neutrality projects

Thanks to the funding that’s being raised through its Community Climate Action Millage, Ann Arbor is working numerous grants to advance carbon neutrality.

The millage was approved by Ann Arbor voters in 2022 and is expected to raise $7 million per year. Part of that funding is being used as matching funds for various federal and state grant programs. The availability of such grants is never assured.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says their prime focus is what’s possible today.

“So, we’ve been pretty intentional at OSI about thinking in terms of what are strategic needs are and what federal grants or state grants might be available we should pursue and not taking for granted that they’ll be available next year.”

Some examples of grants awarded to Ann Arbor includes U.S. EPA grants for refrigerant recycling and the regional resilience network.

