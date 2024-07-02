City of Ann Arbor's Home Energy Rebates program now live

Ann Arbor has launched its Residential Energy Rebates program. It helps residents make clean energy improvements to their homes.

The program went live on Monday with the start of the new fiscal year. The rebates take two forms: one you can reserve 60 days in advance if you are planning on making improvements and one is for an emergency.

Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the website is now available.

“50% of rebates are reserved for households making 120% of area median income or less. There’s the application forms, so you can go ahead and submit proof and have your income qualified. You can apply for your rebates. You can get the technical specs. You can just learn more about the program. All of that is available on the website.”

The funding for the program comes from the Community Climate Action Millage passed by Ann Arbor voters in 2022.

Stults says, in this first year, there is $1.9 million available for rebates, and it will increase to $2 million next year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org