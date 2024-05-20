Ann Arbor's summertime ban on gas-powered leaf blowers takes effect next month

Ann Arbor residents are being reminded that, beginning June 1st, the gas-powered leaf blowers will need to stay in the garage when they are doing yard work.

The Ann Arbor City Council passed an ordinance last December to ban the use of gas blowers between June and the end of September. Electric blowers can be used at any time in the city.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the Council was looking at more than just the environmental benefits.

“It certainly has environmental benefits, but the dominant things we heard council talk about were the health benefits and noise. I’m sure we’ve all had those summer nights where your windows are open, and you’re just hearing those leaf blowers go.”

The use of gas-powered blowers is permitted from October 1st to May 30th through 2027. Beginning January 1st, 2028, all gas-powered leaf blowers will be prohibited in Ann Arbor.

Stults says they are working on some programs to help landscaping companies and others make the transition.

