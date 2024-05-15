Ann Arbor launches first annual Green Business Challenge

The City of Ann Arbor has launched the Green Business Challenge. The pilot project aims to support local businesses making sustainable changes to their business practices.

Missy Stults is the director of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovation. She says businesses are key players to reaching Ann Arbor’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

“That’s because to achieve that kind of audacious goal, you have to work together. And businesses just provide such an interesting and critical forum for collaboration, for innovation, for advancement and for really living the values of sustainability.”

Businesses can join and accrue points in the program by participating in a variety of challenges, from installing compost and recycling bins, to signing a zero-waste pledge. Stults says the pilot program has recently begun accepting participants.

“Our goal is to have somewhere around 20-30 [businesses] work with us in this first pilot phase to help design the program, refine the program, break the program, do all the fun stuff, and then to relaunch and hopefully hit 50 to 100 businesses working with us once the program is solidified, which should be the end of the year.”

Stults’ office is coordinating the challenge alongside Ann Arbor SPARK.

