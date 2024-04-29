Ann Arbor bikeway counter reveals most popular cycling paths

The William Street bike path saw over 10,000 cyclists over the month of April.

Shelby Fergon is a Planning Specialist with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority. She says the city used to only occasionally collect data on bike path use, but, more recently, have been interested in using the data to outline future bike paths to connect different areas of Ann Arbor.

“Increasing the connection from downtown bikeways to the neighborhoods. So, we are using this data to understand how people are getting around and where locations for the best for future connections.”

Additional seasonal bike racks are also slated to be installed in popular downtown areas.

