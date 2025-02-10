Ann Arbor Strategic Plan moving to next phase

Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Plan is moving into its next stage.

The city has been working on the plan since the summer of 2023, holding numerous meetings and other events with the public and interested parties on what they want Ann Arbor to look like in the coming decades.

Thousands of comments have been collected.

City Planning Manager Brett Lenart says now it’s time to start drafting the document.

“That’ll take probably a couple months. And then, later this year, we’re going to be doing our edits of that and starting to roll that out to the public for comments and eventually the adoption process hoping to all cumulate that by the end of this year.”

Lenart will present an update tonight during a City Council workshop. The plan looks to set a path for the city through 2050.

