School Closing Information

Ann Arbor to consider changes to bike parking regulations

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:49 AM EST
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor proudly stands with his bicycle.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
As part of its A2Zero goals, the City of Ann Arbor is considering changes to its bicycle parking requirements.

With the city’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, there has been greater emphasis on increasing bicycle use in Ann Arbor. For that, there needs improved usability, design and accessibility to bike parking.

City Planner Mariana Melin Corcoran says they are in the beginning stages of the study and need to find out how current bike parking is being used.

“We’d like to, as part of our next steps and part of continuing this research, look at different existing developments and look at their indoor bike parking, their indoor bike rooms and see if they are being used.”

City planners will review how bike parking spaces are being used and if changes need to be made. There is no timeline for when the study is to be completed.

