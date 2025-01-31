Ann Arbor home energy rebate program expanding

Ann Arbor is expanding its A2Zero Home Energy Rebate program. The expansion will make it easier for residents to make energy efficient upgrades to their homes.

Among the changes are increases to rebate dollar amounts for weatherization and cold-climate heat pumps. There are also rebate measures for induction cooktops and ranges and heat pump dryers.

Office of Sustainability and Innovations Energy Manager Juile Roth says since the rebate program was launched last year, it’s been very successful.

“It’s going well. We always knew that we’d have a learning curve, and some things would be going really, really well and some things we’d need to refresh and revise. And that’s exactly what we are doing now.”

As part of the A2Zero initiative, the $1.9 million program is expected to offer over 1,000 rebates to residents across Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org