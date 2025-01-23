Ann Arbor City Council approves $12M bond for carbon-neutral fire station

Ann Arbor will be building its first new fire station since 1981. Fire Station 4 near Washtenaw Avenue will be torn down and replaced with a carbon-neutral facility.

Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved of a $12 million capital bond for the station. The construction project will meet the city’s A2Zero sustainability plan.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the new station will run on geothermal and solar energy. He adds along with additional traffic safety features and accommodations for female firefighters, it’s a big step in bringing the department into the modern era.

“This is a station that’s going to be part of a 50-year-plus building that’s going to certainly be there long after all of us are no longer in our current positions.”

Firefighters currently stationed at Station 4 will be assigned to other stations during construction. Kennedy says groundbreaking for the new station is planned for the spring, and construction will hopefully be done by late summer of 2026.

