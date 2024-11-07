Ann Arbor City Council set to discuss fire code and performance of city administrator

Coming off Election Day, the Ann Arbor City Council has a light agenda tonight. It includes a change to the fire code regarding building height and bike lanes.

The current 2015 fire code is in conflict with the city’s policy regarding protected bike lanes. Currently, a new high-rise building would need 26 feet of aerial fire equipment access to a roof that’s at least 30 feet high.

City officials say, with protected bike lanes, that’s not possible on many roads, particularly in the downtown area.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the change will just align the fire code with the building code.

“The state is likely moving to 21. And when we move to 21, this problem is actually solved for us.”

The City Council will also be discussing City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr.’s most recent performance evaluation. He earned a glowing report from council members, who will meet in closed session and decide if Dohoney is getting a raise.

