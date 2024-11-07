© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor City Council set to discuss fire code and performance of city administrator

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

Coming off Election Day, the Ann Arbor City Council has a light agenda tonight. It includes a change to the fire code regarding building height and bike lanes.

The current 2015 fire code is in conflict with the city’s policy regarding protected bike lanes. Currently, a new high-rise building would need 26 feet of aerial fire equipment access to a roof that’s at least 30 feet high.

City officials say, with protected bike lanes, that’s not possible on many roads, particularly in the downtown area.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the change will just align the fire code with the building code.

“The state is likely moving to 21. And when we move to 21, this problem is actually solved for us.”

The City Council will also be discussing City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr.’s most recent performance evaluation. He earned a glowing report from council members, who will meet in closed session and decide if Dohoney is getting a raise.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedyDowntown Ann ArborMilton Dohoney Jr.Fire Safetybike lanesbike safetyPublic Safety
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content