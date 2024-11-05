Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation looking for volunteers to maintain and beautify parks

The City of Ann Arbor’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting "Love a Park Days" in November.

Ann Arbor’s Give365 volunteer program is inviting community members to help maintain and beautify local parks as part of Love a Park Days.

Give365 Outreach Specialist Dana Novak says the event series began as a way for residents to explore new parks. She says they now include removing invasive plants, planting of native species, and picking up litter.

“We’re gonna be cutting back some of those woody invasives that have cropped up. We might also collect and bag seeds from burdock, a weed that if the seeds are allowed to fall and spread, will just continue to make a bunch of weeds.”

Love a Park Days will be at Gallup, Graydon, Fuller, and West Park throughout the month. More information can be found at Give365’s website at a2gov.org.

