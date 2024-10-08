Proposal B in Ann Arbor would extend parks millage for two decades

Ann Arbor voters are being asked this fall to extend the city’s Park Maintenance and Capital Improvements Millage for 20 years

The 1.1 mills would replace the previous levy that expires at the end of the year. It would raise about $8.5 million the first year.

Ann Arbor Parks Manager Josh Landefeld says the millage is used for maintenance, park forestry, natural preservation, volunteer opportunities and capital improvements.

“One of the things that we have done recently is completed an American With Disabilities Act study that took a look at all of our parks and our facilities and found about $19 million of barriers in our park system.”

Landefeld says some of the funding will be used to remove those barriers and to replace the aging playground equipment that is nearing the end of its useful life at various parks around Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

