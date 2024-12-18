Ann Arbor Fire Department OK's new labor deal

Ann Arbor and its Firefighters Union have finalized a new collective bargaining agreement.

The four-year deal takes effect January 1st. It includes a 3.75% base wage increase the first year and a 3% increase in each of the three remaining years.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says he’s very happy with the addition of two mental health days per year for personnel It’s the first for a firefighters’ contract in Michigan.

“This really can be used as a Super Day. So, even if there’s not a vacation day available due to our minimum staffing, they can still take the day off and they can do whatever they want.”

All union members will now participate in the Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan with the city contributing $50 per paycheck for eligible employees.

