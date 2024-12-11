Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations developing climate-friendly cookbook

The City of Ann Arbor is calling on local chefs, cooks and foodies to submit climate-friendly for a new A2Zero Cookbook.

The cookbook is being developed by the city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. It will feature recipes and sustainable food tips along with stories from local leaders of Ann Arbor’s sustainable food movement.

Food Sustainability Coordinator Azella Markgraf says they were looking for a fun way to promote carbon neutrality.

“The cookbook idea came about as we pursued sustainable food actions in support of A2Zero. And our community collaborators suggested having a practical, actionable resource that can support residents in taking action in their own lives.”

When the cookbook is completed, it will be available for free. Anyone can submit a recipe here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org