Ann Arbor SEU ready for development after ballot proposal passes

Now that Ann Arbor voters have overwhelmingly approved the authorization of a Sustainable Energy Utility, the city has to now create one.

The SEU will be an opt-in supplemental community-owned energy utility that will provide 100% renewable energy from local solar and battery storage systems.

There’s still a lot of work to get done, but with the passage of Proposal A, Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says now they can get things started.

“We have to actually create the bylaws for the Sustainability Energy Utility, the staffing plan, the structure. We’re working now to secure some capital. But basically, we’re in about a 12-month process of getting all the ducks in a row.”

Stults says they will also continue to collect the names of home and business owners who are interested in joining the SEU when it comes online. She says it will take about 18-24 months before the deployment of assets.

