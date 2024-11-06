City of Ann Arbor's nonpartisan voting proposal rejected, SEU and park maintenance proposals pass

Ann Arbor voters have shot down moving to non-partisan municipal elections and public funding for local candidates.

Controversy surrounded Proposals C and D with supporters and opponents accusing each other of dishonest campaigning.

City Council member Dharma Akmon says the overwhelming results show Ann Arbor voters knew exactly what they were voting on.

“Residents saw these changes would remove important information about candidates from ballots and present a real threat of vote splitting across candidates in a general election. And they said no.”

The Coalition for Ann Arbor’s Future got the initiatives on the ballot. Spokesman John Godfrey says they still believe money has too much of an influence on local elections, and they will continue their fight against it.

Voters did approve the creation of the Sustainable Energy Utility and the tax for park maintenance and capital improvements.

