Ann Arbor Airport runway extension opponents celebrate victory

A large group of Pittsfield Township residents and others threw a celebration on Tuesday to commemorate defeating the years-long attempt to extend runways at Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

Wearing their yellow "Stop A2 Airport Expansion" T-shirts and receiving a proclamation to honor their work, community activists filled Pittsfield Township Hall.

It’s been about a 17-year battle against the expansion.

Longtime opponents, like Andrew McGill, say it was a long fight to get the Ann Arbor City Council on board.

“Our strategy was one of resilience, and it had to be. It was based on research, information, it was data-driven versus protests and pickets. And our communication plan was above all to be accurate and fair.”

In December, the Ann Arbor City Council voted 8-3 rejecting the runway extension. Previous councils had voted to move the project forward on at least four occasions.

