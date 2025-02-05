© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Airport runway extension opponents celebrate victory

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
Materials displaying opposition to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion.
1 of 10  — IMG_20250204_173306324_HDR.jpg
Materials displaying opposition to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport
2 of 10  — IMG_20250204_165527616_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport Tower.
3 of 10  — IMG_20250204_165602224.jpg
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport Tower.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport Runway
4 of 10  — IMG_20250204_165645704.jpg
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport Runway
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Opponents of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion gather.
5 of 10  — IMG_20250204_173025225_HDR.jpg
Opponents of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion gather.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Opponents of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion gather.
6 of 10  — IMG_20250204_174738797_HDR.jpg
Opponents of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion gather.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Runway opponent Barbara Perkins speaks to her fellow opposers.
7 of 10  — IMG_20250204_181154142_HDR.jpg
Runway opponent Barbara Perkins speaks to her fellow opposers.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Runway opponent Andrew McGill speaks to his fellow opposers.
8 of 10  — IMG_20250204_175020516_HDR.jpg
Runway opponent Andrew McGill speaks to his fellow opposers.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioner Caroline Sanders speaks to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion opposition.
9 of 10  — IMG_20250204_174424575_HDR.jpg
Washtenaw County Commissioner Caroline Sanders speaks to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion opposition.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly presents the resolution defeating the Ann Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion.
10 of 10  — IMG_20250204_174349463_HDR.jpg
Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly presents the resolution defeating the Ann Ann Arbor Municipal Airport expansion.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large group of Pittsfield Township residents and others threw a celebration on Tuesday to commemorate defeating the years-long attempt to extend runways at Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

Wearing their yellow "Stop A2 Airport Expansion" T-shirts and receiving a proclamation to honor their work, community activists filled Pittsfield Township Hall.

It’s been about a 17-year battle against the expansion.

Longtime opponents, like Andrew McGill, say it was a long fight to get the Ann Arbor City Council on board.

“Our strategy was one of resilience, and it had to be. It was based on research, information, it was data-driven versus protests and pickets. And our communication plan was above all to be accurate and fair.”

In December, the Ann Arbor City Council voted 8-3 rejecting the runway extension. Previous councils had voted to move the project forward on at least four occasions.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
