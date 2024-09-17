Pittsfield Township makes major land purchase for new housing development

66 acres of vacant farmland along US-23 in Pittsfield Township will be seeing development in the near future.

Pittsfield Township officials have approved plans to develop a subdivision on farmland south of Textile Road. However, local residents and planners disagree with MDOT’s decision to not install an additional traffic light at the Michigan/Textile intersection.

Pittsfield planning officials say there should be a traffic light due to ongoing development projects and the anticipated increase in traffic from the 125 new homes in the subdivision.

The township is currently exploring options for funding an additional traffic study after the subdivision is built to determine if the new traffic warrants installing a new light.

