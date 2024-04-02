Road work on Michigan Ave. in Pittsfield Township entering second phase

With work on the US-23/Michigan Ave. overpass in Pittsfield Township nearly complete, work on the next phase of the corridor improvements is about to begin.

It’s all part of a five-year infrastructure improvement project on Michigan Ave. between Platt and Carpenter Roads that has been discussed by MDOT and others since the 1980’s.

Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal says the preliminary work has already begun.

“A lot of the temp work is already going on right now along that corridor stretch, and they are going to begin work in earnest this month, and they are looking to complete it by the fall.”

Construction is expected to begin April 15th. Motorists can expect some delays as both directions of Michigan Ave. will be reduced to one lane each.

The funding for the project comes from a $30 million state transportation grant.

