August 2024 Primary Results: Township Races in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor Township, there were five candidates in the democratic primary for Board of Trustees. Incumbents John Allison and Della Dipietro were among those advancing to the November ballot. They are joined by Eric Kaldjian and Peter Kotila. There are no Republicans appearing on the November ballot.

Incumbent Brian Shelby has been defeated in his bid to win reelection as Augusta Township Supervisor. Todd Waller won a three-person race in the Township’s Republican primary. Waller will face Democrat Cath Howard in the general election. She was unopposed on Tuesday.

The primary ballot was full of candidates on both sides of the aisle for the Augusta Township Board of Trustees. There were six candidates on the Democratic side and seven republicans on Tuesday’s ballot. In the Democratic primary, Incumbents Linda Adams and David Hall have advanced to November. They are joined by Christina Demeter and Terrence Green. The top four in the Republican Primary are Incumbent Chris Ortiz, Keith Gipfert, Michael Green and Stephanie Prain.

In Dexter Township, The top four in the Democratic Primary for Board of Trustees are Incumbents Karen Nolte and Laura Sanders as well as Alicia Abbott and Karen Sikkenga. On the Republican side, there were only two candidates and both advance to November. they are Tara Guenther and Regina Hamlett.

In the Freedom Township Republican Primary for Board of Trustees, Shaun Andring challenged Incumbents Dennis Huehl and Dan Schaible. But, it was the incumbents advancing to the November ballot where there will be no challenge from Democrats.

There were two Republican Primary races in Lima Township. Incumbent Supervisor Duane Luick lost his race with William VanRiper. VanRiper earned over 57-percent of the vote. And, Incumbent Treasurer Nanette Havens fended off Phillip Kwaske with almost 55-percent of the vote. Neither Havens or VanRiper has a Democratic challenge in the general election.

In Lodi Township, the only contested primary races were for Board of Trustees. The Four Democrats advancing to the November ballot are Leslie Blackburn, Steve Marsh, Alex Matelski and Finn Roberts. On the Republican Side, Incumbents Donald Rentschler and Jacob Schaible are joined by Samantha Mamarow and David Naebeck in making it to the general election

In Scio Township, there were only democrats running in three contested primary races. Incumbent Jessica Flintoff held off Terri Merte in the Clerk’s race, taking 60-percent of the vote. Current Scio Township supervisor Will Hathaway did not seek reelection. Jillian Michele Kerry received 59-percent of the vote in defeating John Boyle. And, eight candidates were vying for four spots on the Township Board of Trustees. The winners are Incumbents John Reiser and Kathleen Knol as well as Kathleen Brant and Judy DeVooght Moenck.

Voters in Superior Township had a whole slew of Democrats to choose from on four contested primary races on Tuesday. With Township clerk Lynette Findley deciding against a reelection bid, three candidates ran to take her place. Angela Robinson won the majority vote and will not have Republican opposition in November.

Superior Township Supervisor Ken Schwartz also decided to make it his last term in office and did not file for reelection. Democrat Emily Dabish Yahkind beat two others to advance to the general election ballot.

Incumbent Treasurer Lisa Lewis took on a challenge from Ramona Parker Haydon and won with over 67-percent of the vote.

And there were 10-democrats seeking to fill four spots on the Township Board of Trustees ballot in November. The winners are Dana Greene Jr., Incumbent Bernice Lindke, Ronda Peatry McGill and Brenda McKinney.

The only contested race in Sylvan Township saw three Democrats seeking two spots on the November ballot for Board of Trustees. Incumbents Sandra Schulze and Kurt Koseck fended off a challenge from fellow Democrat Dan Russell.

In Webster Township, Republican Supervisor John Kingsley Was unopposed Tuesday. He’ll face L. Michael DeAngelo in November. DeAngelo won the Democratic primary Tuesday in a race against Peter Stevens.

Five Republicans and five Democrats appeared on the primary ballot for the Webster Township Board of Trustees. Voters could only advance four from each party to to the November ballot. Tuesday’s Republican winners are David Daily, John Gills, Richard Kleinschmidt and Incumbent John Westman. On the Democrats side of the ledger, voters chose Incumbents Jeff Harms, Dan Munzel, Shelly Vrsek along with Brent Savander.

Ypsilanti Township will have a new Clerk after the November election. With Heather Jarrell Roe deciding against seeking another term, Democrats Debbie Swanson and Christina Benitez ran off. Voters chose Swanson with almost 61- percent of the vote.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo on Tuesday defeated challenger Alex Thomas, taking over 71-percent of the vote.

Ypsilanti Township Treasurer Stan Eldridge defeated Steve Agdorny with almost 79-percent voter support.

14 candidates appeared on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot for the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. Only the top four could advance and Ypsilanti Township voters selected Incumbents John Newman II and Gloria Peterson as well as Karen Lovejoy Roe and LaResha Thornton.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org