Superior Township officials debate quality of private contractor's cement work

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, tensions are on the rise in Superior Township. The latest is a fight over a cement contract.

A special meeting of the Superior Township Board of Trustees was called for Tuesday to discuss terminating the contract with Morris Concrete Solutions.

Trustee Bernice Lindke says they have had some complaints about the quality of Morris’ work and other matters

“Some of the residents didn’t like that he was stamping his business name on the sidewalk. They hadn’t had it before, and they were concerned, like, he was just advertising his company.”



Township Supervisor Ken Schwartz says he believes most residents have been happy with the work of Morris and says it’s an example of an out-of-control board. In the end, no decision was made Tuesday after a lot of heated debate.

Schwartz is running in the Trustee race along with Lindke and fellow incumbent Rhonda McGill. They are among ten Democrats vying for the four positions in the August 6th election.

