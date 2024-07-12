© 2024 WEMU
Priority Waste apologizes to Superior Township residents for poor trash service

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
Garbage bags
Public Domain Pictures
/
publicdomainpictures.net
Garbage bags

Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup in Superior Township should be getting back to normal this weekend.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for residents in the township as the transition from Good for Life to Priority Waste has been, in the words of Township Supervisor Ken Schwartz, “a disaster.”

GFL was recently purchased by PW, but something went wrong, and trash began to pile up.

During a special meeting this week, a Priority Waste spokesman apologized to the Board of Trustees and the public for the slow and uncoordinated start of service. Board members expressed their displeasure that they were never notified while the sale was being negotiated, but company spokesman Sam Caramagno told the board they couldn’t under SEC rules.

He also says the entire township should be caught up on Saturday with regular pickups back on the regular schedule next week. Caramagno also says any bins that have been damaged will be replaced at no cost as will new carts when necessary.

Schwartz says he will keep the community informed with any updates.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
