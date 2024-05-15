Ypsilanti Township hosting annual 'Free Shred Day' this weekend

Residents of Ypsilanti Township will be able to get rid of old documents on Saturday to help prevent identity theft.

The township holds a Free Shred Day every year in May. All residents need to do is pull into the Civic Center Parking Lot Saturday morning at 7200 South Huron River Road.

Shelly Sigler with the Residential Services Department says the service will be open to all Ypsilanti Township residents.

“Any sensitive material. They’re supposed to be shredding on site, so anything that they would like to get rid of that they would not like to throw in the trash or have exposed in any way, shape, or form to the public they can bring, and it will be shredded in the truck.”

Only Ypsilanti Township residents are eligible. You will need to bring your driver’s license as proof of residency. The limit is three boxes or 100 pounds per household.

It is a drive-thru event, and participants must stay in their cars. There is no need to remove rubber bands, staples or binder or paper clips.

The event begins at 9 AM on Saturday and ends at noon or when the truck is full.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org