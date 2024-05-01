© 2024 WEMU
Ypsilanti Township hosting free cybersecurity awareness and training seminar

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
A workstation at the WEMU studio.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A workstation at the WEMU studio.

According to the FBI, in 2023, cybercrimes cost Michiganders over $203 million. Ypsilanti Township is hosting a meeting Thursday to show residents some simple ways to protect themselves from cyberthreats.

Cybersecurity is a continually expanding problem for businesses, as well as anyone with a computer or mobile phone.

David Behen is the co-founder and Chief Client Success Officer of Ann Arbor-based SensCy Cybersecurity Services. He’ll be the speaker at Thursday's meeting to show how to protect a family or businesses from cyberattacks. He says it’s a constant chore just to keep up with the hackers who are trying to out to find one’s private information.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity is just getting worse and worse, right? We like to say it’s like a chronic disease. It’s always going to be there. As a matter of fact, it’s going to get worse over time.”

He says most cyberattacks are preventable.

“They say that 88% of cyber incidents can be stopped with, what we call good, basic cyber-hygiene, which is just educating people on what they should look for and what they should look out for.”

Behen says it is a constant struggle to keep up with the cyberhackers. He says it’s something we are all going to live with into the future.

The meeting begins at 6 PM in Room 105 of the Ypsilanti Township Community Center on Clark Road.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
