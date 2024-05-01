Ypsilanti Township hosting free cybersecurity awareness and training seminar

According to the FBI, in 2023, cybercrimes cost Michiganders over $203 million. Ypsilanti Township is hosting a meeting Thursday to show residents some simple ways to protect themselves from cyberthreats.

Cybersecurity is a continually expanding problem for businesses, as well as anyone with a computer or mobile phone.

David Behen is the co-founder and Chief Client Success Officer of Ann Arbor-based SensCy Cybersecurity Services. He’ll be the speaker at Thursday's meeting to show how to protect a family or businesses from cyberattacks. He says it’s a constant chore just to keep up with the hackers who are trying to out to find one’s private information.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity is just getting worse and worse, right? We like to say it’s like a chronic disease. It’s always going to be there. As a matter of fact, it’s going to get worse over time.”



He says most cyberattacks are preventable.

“They say that 88% of cyber incidents can be stopped with, what we call good, basic cyber-hygiene, which is just educating people on what they should look for and what they should look out for.”

Behen says it is a constant struggle to keep up with the cyberhackers. He says it’s something we are all going to live with into the future.

The meeting begins at 6 PM in Room 105 of the Ypsilanti Township Community Center on Clark Road.

