'Bird Watching for Beginners' event coming to Superior Township this weekend

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
1 of 3  — IMG_20240510_192929977_HDR.jpg
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
2 of 3  — IMG_20240510_192617722_HDR.jpg
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
3 of 3  — IMG_20240510_192504180.jpg
Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

May is great time to head outdoors and learn about some of the native species of birds and plants in and around Washtenaw County. And Superior Township is holding an event on Saturday to do so.

It’s called Bird Watching for Beginners, and it takes people on a journey through the Cherry Hill Nature Preserve. Staff and others will show the best ways to observe birds and the proper use of binoculars to view them in the wild.

Superior Township Parks and Recreation Director Juan Bradford says the annual event originally included a full day in a classroom to learn about the birds.

“Through the years, it has transitioned and changes into a one-day event. It’s more geared toward families and kids, so we shortened up to one day. And it’s been going great ever since then.”

There will be some binoculars available for people to use, but that number is limited.

The event at the Cherry Hill Nature Preserve in Superior Township is free on Saturday, May 18th beginning at 10 AM sharp.

