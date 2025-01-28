Kroger and Toll Brothers eye retail and residential development in Pittsfield Township

Farmington Hills-based Schafer Development is eyeing a 50-acre plot of farmland in Pittsfield Township for mixed-use development.

Kroger and Toll Brothers have joined Schafer Development in their proposal to Pittsfield Township’s planning commission.

If the township signs off on the plan, the corner of Michigan Avenue and Old State Road could see a Kroger grocery store, 80 residences, and commercial businesses.

Pittsfield Township Planner Ben Carlisle says the developers seem confident in their plans, even though similar businesses, including Wal-Mart, exist in the area.

“They believe this is a very viable location the Kroger's, as well as the other uses proposing. There are a number of grocery stores in the area. However, Kroger's thinks they’ll be able to compete.”

The parties involved in the proposed development are drafting an application to submit to the township for future review.

