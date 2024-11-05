2024 Election Results: Township Board of Trustee Races in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP — In Ann Arbor Township there were no contested elections, but there will be two new faces on the Board of Trustees. Incumbent Democrats Peter Kotila and Della DiPietro will be joined by newcomers, and fellow Democrats, John Allison and Eric Kaldjian. They will fill the seats left open by Michael Moran and Kristine Olsson. They decided not to seek reelection.

Township Supervisor Diane O’Connell Treasurer Carlene Colvin-Garcia were unopposed in their reelection bids. Fellow Democrat Rena Basch was also unopposed in seeking another term as Township Clerk. Basch also serves as the appointed Director of Elections for Washtenaw County.

All of the elected will serve four-year terms.

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — All races in Augusta Township were contested in this election. Incumbent Democrat Kimberly Gonczy lost her reelection bid. Republican David Frey will become the new Township Clerk after taking nearly 57-percent of the vote.

Augusta Township will have also have a new Supervisor. Brian Shelby sits in that position right now but lost the Republican Primary election in August to Todd Waller. Waller defeated Democrat Cath Howard in this election.

Current Republican Township Trustee, Deborah Fuqua-Frey, decided to leave her seat on the Board of Trustees and seek election as Treasurer. She lost to Democratic Incumbent Susan Burek.

With Fuqua-Frey’s departure from the Board of Trustees there was a certainty there would be at least one new face taking a seat at the table but the turnover was greater. Four Democrats and Four Republicans appeared on the ballot to fill the four available board chairs. Only incumbent Democrat David Hall retained his seat. He'll be joined on the board by Republicans Keith Gipfert, Stephanie Prain and Michael Green.

All of the elected in Augusta Township will serve four-year terms.

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP — It was a straightforward election for Bridgewater Township voters. Incumbent Republicans ran unopposed and have won new, four-year terms.

Michelle McQueer will continue on as township Clerk. Laurie Fromhart will remain in the Supervisor’s position, as will Treasurer Amy Ahrens. David Faust and R. Geoffrey Oliver will remain at the Board of Trustees table.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP- In Dexter Township, there were both contested contests and unopposed races and some familiar faces in local government will have new jobs.

Democratic Clerk Michelle Stamoulellis was uncontested in her bid for another four-year term. Brad Metz was unopposed and will serve his first four-year term as Dexter Township Treasurer. The Democrat replaces Maris Metz who opted not to seek re-election.

Current Township Supervisor Karen Sikkenga chose not to seek reelection to that position and, instead, made a successful run for a seat on the Board of Trustees. The Supervisor’s post will now be filled by current Democratic Trustee, Lonnie Scott. He defeated Republican Martin Ruhlig III in the election.

The Board of Trustees will have a few familiar faces and some newcomers. In addition to Scott’s departure from the board, current trustee Gretchen Driskell did not run for re-election to instead run for, and win, the position of Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission. Incumbents Karen Nolte and Laura Sanders won reelection and will be joined on the board by current Township Supervisor Karen Sikkenga and fellow Democrat Alicia Abbott. Each will serve for four years.

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP — There were no contested races for the Incumbent Republicans seeking reelection in Freedom Township. Dennis Earl Huehl and Daniel Schaible will continue as Trustees on the township board. Others winning new, four-year terms are Supervisor Larry Lindemann, Clerk, Valisa Bristle and Treasurer Rudy Layher.

LIMA TOWNSHIP — There were two challenges to the list of incumbents seeking reelection in Lima Township.

Sitting trustee Dale Luick has lost his position in the election. Jennifer Evans ran with no party affiliation and got enough votes to unseat Luick. She will join Incumbent Republican Greg Mackenzie on the board for the next four years.

Duane Luick lost his seat as Township Supervisor. Republican William VanRiper will take over that role.

Clerk Ann Kwaske was unopposed in her bid for another four years as Township Clerk and Incumbent Republican Nanette Havens was reelected as Treasurer.

LODI TOWNSHIP — There was a crowded ballot for Lodi Township Board of Trustees. Four Republicans, Four Democrats and one candidate with No Party Affiliation. The election guaranteed there would be at least two new trustees. Current trustee Craig Swenson opted not to seek reelection and Janet Rogers was defeated in the August Primary Election.

Incumbent Republican David Naebeck has lost his seat on the Board of Trustees. His fellow Republican Incumbent Donald Rentschler, won a new, four-year terms. He'll be joined on the board by three Democrats; Leslie Blackburne, Steve Marsh and Alex Matelski.

Republican incumbents were successful in winning the other Lodi Township offices. Christina Smith defeated Democrat Eric Roberts for another term as Township Clerk. Supervisor Jan Godek fended off a Democratic challenge from Barry Wauldron. And Michelle Foley was unopposed in her bid for another term as Treasurer.

All of the elected in Lodi Township will serve four-year terms.

LYNDON TOWNSHIP — There were no contested races in Lyndon Township. Democratic incumbents were unopposed in all races. Supervisor Pam Byrnes, Clerk Linda Reilly, Treasurer Kristen Brekke and Board of Trustee members Robert Mester and Tim Eder will all serve for four more years.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — There will be one new member on the Manchester Township Board of Trustees. Current trustee Krista Jarvis did not seek reelection this year. Michael Walter ran without party affiliation and defeated Corey Rippey to fill the seat left vacant by Jarvis. He joins the three Incumbents that won reelection. Democrat John Seefeld, Republican Michael Fusilier and Lisa Moutinho get another four years on the board.

Republican Incumbents won the rest of the elected offices in Manchester Township. Clerk Danelle Steele Proctor, Supervisor Ronald Milkey and Treasurer Kim Thompson were all unopposed.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pittsfield Township will have a new Supervisor, Treasurer and two new members of the township Board of Trustees.

When current Supervisor Mandy Grewal, decided against seeking reelection, Trish Reilly decided to forego her spot on the Pittsfield Township Parks Commission to run for the office. She won the Democratic primary in August and was unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Current Treasurer Patricia Tupacz Scribner also decided against running for another term. Democrat Christopher Ekpiken ran unopposed and will serve in that capacity for the next four years.

Democratic incumbents Andrea Urda-Thompson and Yameen Jaffer were reelected to the Township Board of Trustees and they’ll be joined by two newcomers and fellow Democrats. Courtney Mills and David Brabec will serve their first four-year terms. There was no opposition to those four candidates on the ballot. Current trustees Linda Edwards Brown and Gerald Krone did not seek reelection.

Three incumbent Democrats on the Pittsfield Township Parks Commission have won reelection and will be joined by two new members. Those spots opened when Trish Reilly ran for, and won, the Township Supervisor position and Theresa Tupacz did not seek reelection. Incumbents Stacy Ebron, Sean Reilly and Zain AbuSair will be joined by fellow democrats Mary Anna Dickenson and Stephen Lynn. All will serve four-year terms.

SALEM TOWNSHIP — A slate of unopposed incumbent Republican candidates swept to victory in unopposed races in Salem Township. Del Wensley will continue to serve as Township Clerk, Supervisor Gary Whittaker will serve another term as will Treasurer Bruce Reeve. The Salem Township Board of Trustees will still be comprised of David Trent, John Daniel, Reggie DeLuca and TJ McLaughlin. All elected officials will serve four-year terms.

SALINE TOWNSHIP — All will remain the same in Saline Township where incumbent Republicans all ran unchallenged. It’s another four years in office for Board of Trustee members Tom Hammond and Robert Marion, Clerk Kelly Marion, Supervisor James Marion and Treasurer Jennifer Zink.

SCIO TOWNSHIP-While the election for Scio Township Board of Trustees was uncontested, there will be some changes. Current Trustee Mark Brazeau lost in the August Primary Election and Jillian Kerry did not seek reelection. Those factors mean the board will welcome Democrats Kathleen Brant and Judy Devooght to the board. They’ll join incumbent democrats Kathleen Knoll and John Reiser for the next four years.

There will also be a new face at the Treasurer’s and Supervisor’s desk. Donna Palmer did not seek reelection as Treasurer and will replaced by Democrat Ryan Yaple. Jillian Michele Kerry ran as a democrat to succeed Will Hathaway. He, too, dedided not to run again. Kerry was unopposed and, like Yaple will serve a four-year term. He ran unopposed for a four-year term.

Democratic incumbent Clerk Jessica Flintoff was unopposed for another four- year term.

SHARON TOWNSHIP — The only contested race in the Sharon Township Non-partisan elections was for Board of Trustees. Challenger Anna Harvey unseated Chris Holda. She will join incumbent Trudi Cooper on the board for the next four years

Clerk Michelle Mrocko, Supervisor Katheryn Spiegel and Treasurer Brian Brickley were unopposed incumbents.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP —There is some turnover in Superior Township Government.

None of the current members of the township Board of Trustees were on the ballot for this election. Democrats Bernice Lindke and Rhonda McGill lost in the August Primary Election. Fellow Democrats Mancy Caviston and Bill Secrest did not seek reelection. The four current Democrats on the board will be replaced entirely by Democrats. Dana Greene Jr., Brenda McKinney, Sarah Devereaux and Ken Schwartz were unopposed in this election and will serve four-year terms.

Schwartz is currently the Superior Township Supervisor. By running for the township board, it left the position open to a newcomer. Democrat Emily Dabish Yahkind was unopposed and will replace Schwartz and serve for four years.

There will also be a new Clerk in Superior Township. Angela Robinson was unopposed on the ballot and will replace Lynette Findley, who did seek reelection.

The Superior Township Parks Commission will have two new faces among its seven members. The election was unopposed but current commissioners Riley Schofield and Guy Conti did not run for another term. They’ll be replaced by Democrat Sharon Bryant-Phillips and Mathew Yahyai who has no party affiliation alongside the five incumbent winners. Jack Smiley, Curtis Freeman Martha Kern-Boprie, Gregory Vessels and Nahid Sanii-Yahyai are all Democrats.

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — Sylvan Township will have a new Clerk, Supervisor and Treasurer.

Douglas Jackson will be the new township Clerk. The Democrat was unopposed in the election. He replaces outgoing Amanda Nimke. Nimke ran as a Democrat and won a four-year term as township Supervisor, beating our Republican Scott Cooper.

Sitting Treasurer Rod Branham did not seek reelection. He’ll be replaced by Democrat Sandra Egeler. She defeated Republican Trenda Eversole on Tuesday.

The two seats available on the Sylvan Township Board of Trustees were filled by incumbent Democrats Sandra Schulze and Kurt Kossek. They were unopposed will serve four-year terms.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP — There was a crowded field for the Webster Township Board of Trustees with four Democrat incumbents running off against five challengers, including one other Democrat. three of the four incumbents won reelection but John Westman has lost his seat. Incumbents Shelly Vrsek, Jeff Harms, Dan Munzel will be joined on the board by Democrat Brant Savender. They will all serve four year terms. (

Sitting Webster Township Supervisor John Kingsley won another four-year term in office by beating Republican L. Michael DeAngelo. Incumbent Treasurer John Scharf fended off a challenge from Catherine Boudreaux to win another term.

And the other race in Webster Township saw the appointed, sitting Clerk lose to her predecessor. Tonie Brovant was appointed to the Clerk’s role when Barbara Calleja resigned at the end of May to take a job as Deputy Clerk in Scio Township. Prior to taking that position, Calleja had filed to run as a Democrat for reelection. Then she got the job and the deadline to withdraw her name from consideration had passed. Calleja must now decide whether to take the position.

YORK TOWNSHIP — There will be two new members on the York Township Board of Trustees. With four seats available, only two of the sitting Republican incumbents appeared on the November ballot. Asa Swallows lost in the August Primary Election and Derek Stern did not seek reelection. Incumbents John Hargrove and Jason McGovern were re-elected to four-year terms. They’ll be joined be newcomers and fellow Republicans Helen Neill and Thomas Gary.

The rest of the elections in York Township were unopposed and the sitting Republican Clerk, Supervisor and Treasurer have all been reelected. Clerk Kaleigh Zupi, Supervisor Chuck Tellas and Treasurer Sally Lewis will all serve another four years.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — There will be some new faces in Ypsilanti Township’s elected, all Democrat, leadership. Current Trustee Debbie Swanson has won election to serve as Township Clerk. She replaces Heather Jarell Roe who opted not to run in this election. Not only did Swanson leave the Board of Trustees, so did Ryan Hunter. He also chose not to seek re-election. Those spots will be filled by Karen Lovejoy Roe and LaResha Thornton and they will serve alongside incumbents Gloria Peterson and John Newman II. The election for those four seats were unopposed.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo and Treasurer Stan Eldridge were unopposed in their reelection bids.

All the candidates elected in Ypsilanti Township will serve four-year terms.

VILLAGE OF BARTON HILLS — There will be four new trustees in the Village of Barton Hills. There were five candidates on the ballot with five seats available. While the election did not feature any opposition, there was only one incumbent among the candidates. Incumbent Carla Smith will get to serve another four-year term alongside newcomers Alicia Torres, Brooke Calabrese, Dennis Capozza and Richard Prager.

