Voters in Lodi Township deciding marijuana growing proposal

Lodi Township residents are being asked this election to allow marijuana growing and processing.

The proposal would allow five adult-use marijuana growers and two processing establishments, but no others, to be allowed to operate in the township.

For the farmers, like Chris Trinkle of Made by a Farmer, it’s about economic survival, not a political stance.

“If you’ve not inherited a farm, for the younger generational farmer, it’s incredible hard and difficult to gain any kind of traction in this industry.”

Attorney Ben Joffe, who helped draft the charter amendment, says township officials have been receptive to the change. He says most people they speak to who live in Lodi are also supportive, once it’s explained that the focus is only for the growing and processing and not the retail sale of marijuana products.

