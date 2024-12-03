Ann Arbor Airport extension rejected citing noise and environmental concerns from residents

The Ann Arbor City Council has rejected a $623,000 state grant to begin work for a runway extension at the city’s airport.

Airport officials and the city’s administration cited safety reasons for the extension and that the vast majority of the funding would come from state and federal sources.

Ann Arbor’s longest runway is just over 3500 feet. That’s the shortest of any FAA towered airport in the state.

Here’s 5th Ward City Council member Erica Briggs.

“The Federal Aviation Administration, MDOT Aeronautics, our city administrator, our airport manager and Airport Advisory Commission all believe that improvements are needed to ensure our small airport functions more safely, efficiently and in accordance with best practice.”

But a line of residents who live near the airport voiced their opposition, some complaining about the noise and others that an extension would go against the move toward carbon neutrality.

In the end, the resolution was rejected on an 8-3 vote.

