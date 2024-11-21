Ann Arbor Planning Commission OK's regulations on home-based businesses

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a report on allowing more flexibility for home-based businesses and sent it to the city council.

The Council directed the Commission to look into Home Occupations and Accessory Commercial Units, or ACU’s. Recommendations include separate regulations between a business in the home and an ACU, which is a separate structure on the property.

Deputy Planning Manager Hank Kelly says the latter’s uses tend to be more intensive.

“You may have a small massage therapy practice. You might have a small café. And the physical modifications are much more robust because they’re meeting those public health and safety goals of commercial properties generally.”

One issue that still needs to addressed was brought up by Planning Commission Chair Wonwoo Lee. He asks what happens to the ACU if the business fails. Can the structure be repurposed or sold to a nonresident?

