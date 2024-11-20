© 2024 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor approves Miller Avenue improvements project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:31 AM EST
Map of Miller Ave. improvement project
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Map of Miller Ave. improvement project

A much-awaited road project is coming to Ann Arbor to make a major corridor more bike and pedestrian friendly.

The $8.6 million project on Miller Ave. will include water main replacement, stormwater improvements, resurfacing and a two-way bike lane. The corridor has seen a high number of accidents and near misses between vehicles and bicyclists.

Fifth Ward Council member Erica Briggs says it’s been a problem for too long.

“But it’s also just been a corridor that is pretty dangerous, and it’s impacting folks’ quality of life. And so, I’ve been hearing about the speeding issues on that for some time. And obviously, it takes a comprehensive approach to actually bring down those speeds.”

The speed limit on the road will be reduced from 35 mph to 25.

Work is required to begin in the spring and be completed by mid-November.

