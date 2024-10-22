© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor DDA hosting public forum to address proposed bike lane extensions

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
A protected bike lane on First Street in Ann Arbor.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
A protected bike lane on First Street in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is holding an open house on Wednesday to talk about recent planning efforts, including bikeway extensions.

The Ann Arbor DDA just released a study that shows significant differences in vehicle behavior regrading interaction with bicyclists based on street design. The data was compiled through a partnership between Ann Arbor SPARK and local tech startup Velo. It uses technology that tracks vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist behavior.

DDA Planning Specialist Shelby Fergon says the study shows protected bike lanes produce the least stress.

“We want to make sure that the infrastructure we’ve installed has been effective and make sure that we’re seeing the need, where the need is, throughout other party so the city.”

The open house will feature bikeway extension plans and other transportation-related efforts under consideration. The meeting will be held from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday at the downtown district library.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Downtown Development Authorityann arbor district librarybike lanesbicycle safetybicyclingpedestrian safetytransportationopen house
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content