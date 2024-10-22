Ann Arbor DDA hosting public forum to address proposed bike lane extensions

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is holding an open house on Wednesday to talk about recent planning efforts, including bikeway extensions.

The Ann Arbor DDA just released a study that shows significant differences in vehicle behavior regrading interaction with bicyclists based on street design. The data was compiled through a partnership between Ann Arbor SPARK and local tech startup Velo. It uses technology that tracks vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist behavior.

DDA Planning Specialist Shelby Fergon says the study shows protected bike lanes produce the least stress.

“We want to make sure that the infrastructure we’ve installed has been effective and make sure that we’re seeing the need, where the need is, throughout other party so the city.”

The open house will feature bikeway extension plans and other transportation-related efforts under consideration. The meeting will be held from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday at the downtown district library.

