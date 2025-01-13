© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Western Washtenaw County to discuss solutions to housing crisis

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:21 AM EST
Downtown Chelsea, Michigan
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Downtown Chelsea, Michigan

The housing crisis is a problem across Washtenaw County, not just around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A town hall meeting is being held on Saturday in Chelsea to discuss possible solutions.

The Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group set up the town hall that will go beyond the housing problems and hear about what is being done elsewhere to address the issue.

Chelsea Community Development Director Paul Montagno says not a lot of attention has been spent on the housing problems facing the western side of the county, but it’s much like what’s happening elsewhere.

“I think that everybody knows, at least conjecturally, kind of what the problem is, that we don’t have a large enough stock of housing that is available for middle- and low-income ranges.”

The Housing Solutions Town Hall is part of Chelsea’s 2025 MLK Day events throughout the city. It’s being held at the Washington Street Education Center on Saturday the 18th from 9 AM to noon.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Chelseawashtenaw countyDr. Martin Luther King Jr.affordable housingmlk dayhousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content