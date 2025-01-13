Western Washtenaw County to discuss solutions to housing crisis

The housing crisis is a problem across Washtenaw County, not just around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A town hall meeting is being held on Saturday in Chelsea to discuss possible solutions.

The Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group set up the town hall that will go beyond the housing problems and hear about what is being done elsewhere to address the issue.

Chelsea Community Development Director Paul Montagno says not a lot of attention has been spent on the housing problems facing the western side of the county, but it’s much like what’s happening elsewhere.

“I think that everybody knows, at least conjecturally, kind of what the problem is, that we don’t have a large enough stock of housing that is available for middle- and low-income ranges.”

The Housing Solutions Town Hall is part of Chelsea’s 2025 MLK Day events throughout the city. It’s being held at the Washington Street Education Center on Saturday the 18th from 9 AM to noon.

