Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin praises recent signing of affordable housing legislation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills to expand housing opportunities in the state.

The three Senate Bills expand affordable housing options in the state by preventing larger landlords from denying a tenant housing based on their source of income. They also reduce barriers people need to overcome to find housing.

Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin says, for the most part, where the money comes from to pay for the rent shouldn’t be a barrier.

“Often, that is a Section 8 voucher, but it can also be veterans’ benefits, disability benefits, child support, things like that. We’re want to make sure that folks in the rental market are all treated fairly.”

Irwin says smaller landlords would be exempt from the mandate. He says even though Lansing will now face divided government, he’s hopeful some bipartisan legislation can be passed to address the state’s housing crisis.

