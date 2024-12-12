Housing discrimination bills advance

The Michigan Senate sent the rest of the bills in a tenants’ rights package to the governor’s desk last night.

The package would prevent landlords with five or more rental properties from using the source of a tenant’s income, like housing vouchers, as a reason for not renting to them.

The bills in it that passed this week would let someone who faced income discrimination sue for damages.

Democratic Senator Jeff Irwin says people deserve housing regardless of how they’re paying for it.

"The package that they have in front of us really doesn't have that big of an impact on actual people's lives. And we want to actually have an impact. It's mainly on terminology changing and tweaking this and tweaking that. And, to me, it’s virtue signaling."

Package sponsors accuse Republicans of being hypocritical since some of the bills in the package had been sponsored by Republicans in the past.

