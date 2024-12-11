Michigan unemployment expansion heading to governor's desk

Legislation to expand Michigan unemployment benefits passed the state legislature this week.

The bills would both extend how long in a year someone can receive unemployment benefits and the maximum amount they could receive.

Democratic state Representative Jim Haadsma says the bills would catch Michigan’s benefits up to its neighbors in the Midwest.

“Unemployment benefits are not a permanent solution, but they are a lifeline for people who find themselves out of a job through no fault of their own to get back on their feet.”

But Republican Representative Will Bruck says the benefits could be too appealing.

"It’s not meant to be a living, an amount that someone can function on and not have to worry about, get another job. It's there for a purpose. It's there as a bridge.”

The bills now head to the governor’s desk.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org