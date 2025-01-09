© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Dr. Mary Frances Berry named keynote speaker for EMU's MLK Day celebration

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
Dr. Mary Frances Berry
Eastern Michigan University
/
emich.edu
Dr. Mary Frances Berry

Renowned author, activist and historian Dr. Mary Frances Berry will be the keynote speaker at Eastern Michigan University's 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. President's Luncheon.

The luncheon on January 20th is part of Eastern Michigan University's celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Keynote speaker Mary Frances Berry is a longtime champion of civil rights and was instrumental in raising global awareness to social injustice in South Africa during the apartheid era.

Dr. Berry started her career at EMU and one of the first women on campus to teach African American history. She later became chancellor of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter appointed Berry as US Assistant Secretary for Education.

The luncheon on January 20th starts at 11:30 AM in EMU's Student Center. An MLK Walk to Freedom will precede the event.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
Related Content
  • Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Building bridges with 2nd Annual Black History Month exhibit in Ypsilanti
    David Fair
    The 2nd annual Black History Month art exhibition is on display at the Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti. This year’s theme is taken from the title of a book written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or community?" The exhibition is sponsored by former State Representative Ronnie Peterson and his wife, Ypsilanti Township trustee Gloria Peterson, and is put forth by the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County. AACHM board chair, Dr. Debby Covington, and Mr. Peterson joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss the exhibit and its impacts.
  • Michelle Alexander
    WEMU News
    UM welcomes legal scholar Michelle Alexander as MLK Symposium keynote speaker
    Taylor Bowie
    The nation today takes time to remember and look forward as we mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. At the University of Michigan, there are a good number of events in its 38th Annual MLK Day Symposium. As we hear from WEMU’s Taylor Bowie, the memorial lecture today will be delivered by noted legal scholar and author, Michelle Alexander.
  • Victoria Pratt
    WEMU News
    The Honorable Victoria Pratt to deliver EMU's MLK Day keynote address on Monday with optimism 'The Dream' can be achieved
    David Fair
    “Driven by the Dream” — that’s the theme of this year’s MLK Day celebrations at Eastern Michigan University. The keynote address at the annual president’s luncheon on Monday will be delivered by the honorable Victoria Pratt. The former Chief Judge of Newark Municipal Courts in New Jersey is internationally renowned for her efforts to transform the judicial system. Her book, “The Power of Dignity,” makes the case that transforming justice will heal our communities. That is the dream that drives Judge Pratt, as you'll hear in her conversation with WEMU’s David Fair.