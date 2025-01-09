Dr. Mary Frances Berry named keynote speaker for EMU's MLK Day celebration

Renowned author, activist and historian Dr. Mary Frances Berry will be the keynote speaker at Eastern Michigan University's 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. President's Luncheon.

The luncheon on January 20th is part of Eastern Michigan University's celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Keynote speaker Mary Frances Berry is a longtime champion of civil rights and was instrumental in raising global awareness to social injustice in South Africa during the apartheid era.

Dr. Berry started her career at EMU and one of the first women on campus to teach African American history. She later became chancellor of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter appointed Berry as US Assistant Secretary for Education.

The luncheon on January 20th starts at 11:30 AM in EMU's Student Center. An MLK Walk to Freedom will precede the event.

