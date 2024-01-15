UM welcomes legal scholar Michelle Alexander as MLK Symposium keynote speaker

The nation today takes time to remember and look forward as we mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. At the University of Michigan, there are a good number of events in its 38th Annual MLK Day Symposium. The memorial lecture today will be delivered by noted legal scholar and author, Michelle Alexander.

Alexander wrote the book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness." The 10 AM presentation she makes at Hill Auditorium will contribute to the symposium’s theme for 2024: “Transforming the Jangling Discords of our Nation into a Beautiful Symphony.” That’s a quote derived fromthe Reverend King’s “I Have a dream” speech.

Following her lecture, U of M professors Dr. Robert Sellers and Dr. H. Luke Shaefer will join Alexander for further discussion.

The U of M is hosting events throughout the week on topics including affirmative action, militarism, and reparations. All symposium events are free and open to the public.

