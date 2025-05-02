© 2025 WEMU
Protestors oppose Trump Administration while celebrating May Day

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Protestors gather near Ann Arbor City Hall to commemorate May Day.
1 of 11  — IMG_20250501_170923785_HDR.jpg
Protestors gather near Ann Arbor City Hall to commemorate May Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Immigration attorney Noah Saleh addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
2 of 11  — IMG_20250501_172844029_HDR.jpg
Immigration attorney Noah Saleh addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
3 of 11  — IMG_20250501_171119721_HDR.jpg
Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
4 of 11  — IMG_20250501_173559655_HDR.jpg
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan State Rep. Carrie Rheingans addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
5 of 11  — IMG_20250501_174504907_HDR.jpg
Michigan State Rep. Carrie Rheingans addresses protestors at the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
6 of 11  — IMG_20250501_180745975_HDR.jpg
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
7 of 11  — IMG_20250501_165147309_HDR.jpg
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protesters gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
8 of 11  — 9a5f4e71-dbe0-471d-abc5-859e138a5faa~1.jpg
Protesters gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protest sign for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
9 of 11  — IMG_20250501_155013428_HDR.jpg
A protest sign for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
10 of 11  — IMG_20250501_160231255.jpg
Protestors gather for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protest sign for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
11 of 11  — IMG_20250501_160604485.jpg
A protest sign for the Ann Arbor May Day rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Over 500 people marched from Ann Arbor’s West Park to City Hall on Thursday to commemorate May Day and oppose the actions of the Trump Administration.

As the activists carried their signs and walked to City Hall, a steady stream of motorists honked in support.

Upon arriving, speakers, like longtime Ann Arbor immigration attorney Noel Saleh, told the crowd their basic rights are in danger.

“The promises that were allegedly held in our Declaration of Independence, in our Constitution, in our Bill of Rights, all of which are under serious threat. All of which need to be protected.”

All the speakers told the crowd not to let up in their fight against the policies and proposals in Lansing and Washington. They say keeping up the pressure is the only way to succeed.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
