Protestors oppose Trump Administration while celebrating May Day

Over 500 people marched from Ann Arbor’s West Park to City Hall on Thursday to commemorate May Day and oppose the actions of the Trump Administration.

As the activists carried their signs and walked to City Hall, a steady stream of motorists honked in support.

Upon arriving, speakers, like longtime Ann Arbor immigration attorney Noel Saleh, told the crowd their basic rights are in danger.

“The promises that were allegedly held in our Declaration of Independence, in our Constitution, in our Bill of Rights, all of which are under serious threat. All of which need to be protected.”

All the speakers told the crowd not to let up in their fight against the policies and proposals in Lansing and Washington. They say keeping up the pressure is the only way to succeed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

