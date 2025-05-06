Ann Arbor generated millions in revenue from U-M football tourism

Destination Ann Arbor has found in a recent study that visitors brought $226 million in revenue to the city during the 2024 University of Michigan football season.

This week marks Travel and Tourism Week, as Ann Arbor has seen a significant uptick in tourism and the money it brings.

Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO Sarah Miller says their most recent economic study found that social media has had a massive impact on the city during football season. She says tourism is shaping what the city will become.

“It’s not a quiet thing anymore. It’s something that can be influenced far and wide, and what used to be something that was a best kept secret, I think, has become more widely and globally known."

Miller says Destination Ann Arbor will conduct an economic study on the Art Fair later this year. The two studies will help the organization understand how the city’s tourist economy can benefit its businesses and residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org