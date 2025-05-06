Ann Arbor Farmers Market resumes season Wednesday with changes on the horizon

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is resuming its regular season with its first Wednesday market of the year, alongside some new changes this season.

For over a hundred years, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market has provided local produce and goods.

Market Manager Stefanie Stauffer says, this year, they are looking to the future by demolishing their former office building on Detroit Street. After leveling the building, the Market and the City of Ann Arbor will engage the community to gather input on future usage for the space.

“What improvements can we make to the market as a whole to continue moving into the future? We are 106 years old this year! So, I think it’s a really great time to think about what comes next to keep us vibrant for the next 100 years.”

Stauffer says the Farmers Market will begin reaching out for public opinion sometime this summer or early fall.

